21 May 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Henri Van Breda Guilty of Triple Axe Murders

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Van Breda Found Guilty of Murder

Henri van Breda has been found guilty on all counts in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Van Breda, 23, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister Marli, and defeating the ends of justice. Judge Siraj Desai found him guilty on all counts.

He alleged that an intruder, wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothing, was behind the attack, and that he had heard other voices, of people speaking Afrikaans, in the family's Stellenbosch home in January 2015.

Van Breda claimed that, after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder who was also armed with a knife, the man had escaped.

His defence team, led by Advocate Pieter Botha, at the end of the trial insisted the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt that the Van Bredas' middle child axed his family to death, pointing out that it had no eyewitness accounts or direct evidence and its case was circumstantial.

But prosecutor Susan Galloway said there was no motive for someone - such as a hitman - to commit this crime.

State experts also found it likely his injuries were self-inflicted.

Source: News24

More on This

Henri van Breda to Hear Judgment Today

The Western Cape High Court is on Monday expected to deliver judgment in the case of triple murder accused Henri van… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.