South Africa: Nakhane On His Way Back Home for Shows in Swaziland, Joburg and Durban

South African singer Nakhane is on his way back home for a series of shows.

The performer is currently based in London and wowing crowds on tour in Europe, but he will come back for gigs in Swaziland, Joburg and Durban.

On Friday, 25 May Nakhane will be at the Bushfire Festival, Swaziland but tickets are sold out. Next on Saturday, 26 May he will be at Bassline Fest Constitution Hill, Johannesburg tickets are R400.

Lastly, Nakhane will perform on Sunday, 27 May at the Zakifo Festival, Blue Lagoon Beach, Durban; tickets are R300.

The South African renaissance man is also streaming a brand-new video for Interloper, a highlight from his forthcoming album You Will Not Die, released on 16 March.

With visuals as captivating as the track, the gospel-like Interloper began life in a very different form, and has become a soaring, multi-faceted alternative pop song.

Nakhane says: "I spent about 3 years writing 'Interloper'. It first started out as a Pornography-era The Cure homage. Then it morphed into a slow, acoustic Iron & Wine thing. Ben Christophers (producer) and I decided to make it a stomp and a romp. Something that one could spin around to. Even though it's a song about irrational jealousy and anonymous sex."

HERE ARE ALL OF NAKHANE'S UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

20 May / Cologne Artheater

21 May / Berlin Kantine Am Berghain

23 May / Heidelberg Queer Festival

25 May/Bushfire Festival, Swaziland

26 May/ Bassline Festival, Constitution Hill, Johannesburg

27 May/ Zakifo, Durban2 June/ Sakifo, Reunion Island

6 July/ Belfort Eurokeennes Festival

15 July/ Paris Afropunk Festival

28 July / San Simon Sinsal Festival

29 July/ San Simon Sinsal Festival

25/26 August / New York Afropunk Brooklyn

