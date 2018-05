Two girls were killed when a wall collapsed on them at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Clare Hills, Durban, on Monday afternoon.

The girls, 5 and 7, sustained major injuries and nothing more could be done for them by the time paramedics arrived, said Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

A third girl was moderately injured in the collapse and rushed to hospital.

Rescue Care said the circumstances leading up to the wall collapse would be investigated by authorities on scene.

News24