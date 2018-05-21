Liberia: Sime Darby Boss Suspended?

The General Manager of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia, Mr. David Parker has been reportedly suspended for time indefinite with immediate effect, sources close to the General Manager confided in this paper late Saturday.

According to information, Mr. David's letter of suspension was served last week Thursday. He will cease to transact any business on behalf of Sime Darby, while serving his suspension.

Recently, the House of Representatives called on the company to improve housing facilities in the plantation, following tour of SDPL's facilities by a legislative team from Monrovia.

Prior to the tour, some civil society groups had criticized the Parker-led administration at SDPL for poor performance since he took office last year.

In a five-count petition to the House of Representatives and the company recently, a group of concerned citizens blamed Mr. Parker for series of instabilities at the plantation and called for his removal.

When Charles Brown, an activist from Bomi County, who presented the petition for Parker's removal, was contacted for comment, he said, "I am happy that the company and the lawmakers listened to the calls from us. I think that is what a responsible company is expected to do. We also think that he should not be reinstated."When this paper contacted Mr. Parker via mobile, there was no response, but a plantation source said the embattled SDPL boss is out of the country.