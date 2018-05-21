19 May 2018

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends Deputy Minister Wolokollie for Time Indefinite

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has cracked the whip on Deputy Minister of Commerce for Small Business, Jemima Wolokollie, for her "insubordinate" attitude towards her boss, Min. Wilson Tarpeh, and "unprofessionalism" on the job.

She has been suspended for time indefinite.

In an Executive Mansion press statement, President Weah emphasized the need for all deputies to accord the highest respect and courtesy to their leaders; and refrain from taking internal disputes and/or disagreements to the public space for redress.

The President further encouraged all subordinates to practice utmost professionalism in conducting their duties and the need to follow the proper channel in addressing disputes with their leaders.

Madam Wolokollie recently accused Mr. Tarpeh of conniving with shady foreign businesses in the country at the detriment of Liberian-owned businesses.

In her staggering claims made last week to the media, Wolokollie accused Tarpeh of antagonizing her because of her stance against his shady dealings that contravene the government's pro-poor agenda.

"I'm asking my boss for him to open the market for Liberians to be able to do rice, for Liberians to be able to do petroleum, for Liberians to be able to bring in onions, and he has refused," she alleged. "It is very disturbing; why is Professor Trapeh giving me problem?"

She claimed Minister Tarpeh was blocking all her efforts to prioritize the interest of Liberianization - a policy that provides exclusive trade and commerce privileges for Liberian entrepreneurs - and does not want her to succeed in her functions.

While deputy minister Wollokollie's revelations found a way in the public, Minister Tarpeh refused to comment of the allegations made against him, because doing so would be giving relevance to unsubstantiated allegations, he said.

