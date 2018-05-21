Liberia: Weah Calls for Proactive Cabinet

President George Manneh Weah has called on members of the Cabinet to be proactive and stressed the ardent need to work in the interest of the Liberian people.

The President made the call at the start of a two-day Cabinet Retreat on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

"We need to adopt expediency in our mode of work. We came here to work for the people, not for ourselves; I will not appreciate delays," the Liberian leader emphasized.

President Weah said at the end of the two-day retreat, a decision would have been reached to serve as roadmap of his administration in order to work for the common good of the country within the next six months.

This is the first Cabinet Retreat of the Weah-led administration that aims to appraise the first few months in office and set a new focus that encompasses the Pro-poor Agenda.

The Retreat is attended by Ministers, Deputy and Assistant Ministers, Lawmakers, Superintendents, Heads of Autonomous Agencies, amongst others.

The retreat ends on Friday, May 18, 2018.