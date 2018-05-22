22 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: EFCC to Arraign Shagari Over N500m Diezani Largesse

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Senator Iroegbu

Abuja — The Federal High Court sitting in Sokoto has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) until today to arraign a former Minister of Water Resources Mukhtar Shehu Shagari and four others.

The others charged along with the ex-minister are: Ibrahim Gidado, Nasiru Dalhatu, Ibrahim Milgoma and Abdullahi Mohammed Wali.

They are to be docked on a five-count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N500 million.

The defendants are alleged to have participated in the sharing of the $115million largesse from former minister of petroleum resources intended to influence the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

Intelligence sources from the EFCC revealed that the distribution of the money was done without following rules that governs financial transactions which contravenes section 1(a) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act.

Nigeria

Nigeria, Others to Record 3.4% Economic Growth - IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on Monday said Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan countries would grow their economies… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.