Nigeria: INEC Urged to Remove the Dead From Voters Register

The Ibadan School of Government and Public Policy (ISGPP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remove names of dead registered voters on the Voters Register.

In a communiqué issued during ISGPP book reading of 'Against The Run of Play: How an Incumbent was Defeated in Nigeria' authored by Chairman, Editorial Board, ThisDay Newspapers, Mr. Segun Adeniyi, the group said it is important to remove names of dead registered voters before the 2019 general elections.

The communiqué read: "Since Voters Register is strategic and fundamentally important in any election, it must remain credible and striped of all wrongs. To this end, it must be thoroughly screened and sieved to ensure that all dead registered voters are removed from it.

"This calls for a very active inter-agency collaborations between the INEC and the National Population Commission (NPC).It also urged Nigerians to be actively vigilant in safeguarding and defending the democratic government, which it described as a challenge, especially for the elites whom it said must shake off their apathy and become more involved in the preservation of the democratic processes and ideal.

The communiqué added that failure of leadership in Nigeria, thus far, points to the unprepared nature of those aspiring for public offices, saying purposeful and pragmatic leadership, as well as good governance may continue to elude the nation as long as people seek elective offices without preparation.

"The core values that should support our systems as respectable members of the human race are almost irreversibly totally eroded. There is therefore an urgent need to address this challenge, impunities, in different forms and shades must be eliminated and not promoted as a settled way of life with us."

It also advocated for a thorough revaluation of Nigerian models for producing leadership and good governance, stressing the need to take another look at the structure of governance by marrying the traditional framework for leadership with the different institutions with a view to producing a virile and pragmatic structure that would turn out leaders who are accountable and in consonance with the aspirations of the people.

The parley brought together scholars like former INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Lai Olurode, Editorial Board member, Tribune Newspaper, Dr. Festus Adedayo, Emeritus Professors Akin Mabogunje; Femi Osofisan and Bolanle Awe. Others were ISGPPS book readers club chairman, Professor Olubode Lucas, and Executive Vice Chairman, ISGPP Dr. Tunji Olaopa; Dr. Irene Pogoson; Mrs. Yemi Alabi and Prof Ayo Olukotun.