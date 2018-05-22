Nigeria: 37,062 Candidates Shortlisted in New Police Recruitment

The police have shortlisted 37,062 Nigerians for examination in the latest round of recruitment exercise.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) said in a statement Monday that the candidates were selected out of 133,324 applicants earlier shortlisted for screening.

Ikechukwu Ani, spokesperson for the PSC who made the announcement, said the examination would hold on May 25 at Computer-Based Test Centres all over the country.

The centres are available in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The development is the latest stage of the recruitment exercise which began with physical and document screening on May 7.

Six thousand candidates are expected to be recruited at the end of the exercise.

Successful candidates from the screening exercise have been informed via text messages and emails to attend the examination at their respective designated centres on May 25.

Candidates who are yet to receive any invitation are required to check with the police command headquarters in their state for the date, venue and time for the examination.

They could also check their details by logging on to the PSC website: www.psc.org.ng.

"Candidates are required to come with their biometric and data capturing slip to the examination slip, Mr Ani said. "They will not be allowed to enter the examination hall with electronic devices such as spy eye glasses, telephone hand set, calculator, wrist watches and camera."

"Persons not invited for the examination or who do not have the biometric and data capturing slips are advised to stay away from the examination centres," he added.