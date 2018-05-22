Mozambique: Museveni Promises Finance for School in Montepuez

Maputo — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday promised to finance a technical school in Montepuez, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado.

Museveni, who was on a state visit to Mozambique, visited the Military Training Centre in Montepuez where he, and 28 other Ugandans, had trained in the late 1970s, in preparation for the war to overthrow Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.

According to a report on the independent television station STV, Museveni also promised to finance reconstruction of the barracks in Montepuez.

This, he said, was to thank the Mozambican people for their solidarity. After his training in Montepuez, Museveni headed one of the Ugandan rebel units which fought alongside Tanzanian and Mozambican troops to overthrow Amin in 1979.

During the visit, Museveni also decorated some of the military instructors involved in training the Ugandan contingent in the 1970s.

Mozambican Defence Minister Atanasio M'tumuke thanked Museveni for his gesture, and declared that his visit would immortalise the relations of friendship between Uganda and Mozambique.

On Thursday, the first day of Museveni's visit, the Mozambican and Ugandan governments signed a general cooperation agreement, which covers defence and security matters, as well as political and diplomatic cooperation, agriculture, industry and trade and tourism.