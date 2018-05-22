Mozambique: China to Build Polytechnical Institute in Gorongosa

Maputo — The Mozambican government is negotiating with China to fund a mid-level polytechnic institute in Gorongosa town, in the central province of Sofala.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher and Technical Education, this would be a professional and technical training institute with the capacity to accommodate 400 students. It would be set up on an area of 310 hectares - 10 hectares for school buildings, and 300 hectares for agriculture and livestock facilities.

The release said that the Minister of Science and Technology, Jorge Nhambiu, received a Chinese delegation in Maputo, with whom he discussed the design of the Gorongosa institute, which will cost an estimated 18 million US dollars.

The eight member Chinese team included designers and engineers as well as the manager in charge of overall coordination.

The Institute wll include classrooms, libraries, laboratories, workshops, dormitories, a kitchen and a canteen that can accommodate 210 people. There will also be houses for the teachers, a gymnasium and sports facilities.

It will teach courses linked with agriculture, livestock, agricultural processing, renewable energies, and information and communication technologies.

Nhambiu, according to the release, told the visiting delegation he wants the Gorongosa delegation to become a "centre of excellence", as a step towards Mozambique becoming a reference point for excellence in Technical and Professional Education within the SADC (Southern African Development Community) region.

Once the executive project of the institute is ready and approved, construction should take 24 months.