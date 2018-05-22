Nigeria: PDP to Buhari - Respond to Issues Raised By Timi Frank

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly respond to issues contained in the open letter addressed to him by suspended deputy publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank.

Mr Frank who has been suspended as a member of the APC, in an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, lamented on several issues like the cases of corruption, "battered" economy, killings, hunger and injustice which he said had gotten worse in the country under the present government.

Mr Frank, in the letter titled: "Open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari on the state of the nation" also apologised to the former president, Goodluck Jonathan

The PDP, in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, commended Mr Frank's action and said the president's response has become imperative, given the weighty issues raised.

The party also called on members of the APC to withdraw from the party and join hands with the repositioned PDP.

"The PDP commends Timi Frank's action as patriotic, bold, courageous and in the interest of the nation. We therefore urge other democrats and public-spirited persons in the APC to speak out for our nation and take the bold step of withdrawing from the APC and rallying with other well-meaning Nigerians in the repositioned PDP.

"We implore them to come and join hands with other democrats, who are daily working on the modality to rescue the soul of our nation from the stranglehold of the APC and the Buhari Presidency."

The PDP finally cautions the APC to stop the unwarranted attack against Timi Frank and others who boldly state the truth.