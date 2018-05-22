Nigeria: ICPC Denies Clearing Civil Servant of Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, (ICPC) has denied clearing all allegations of fraud against a staff of the Federal Ministry of Education, Stephen Ola.

Mr Ola had in a statement on May 16 claimed he was unjustly detained by Nigeria's State Security Service (SSS), for allegedly defrauding a prospective job seeker, despite been cleared of the same allegations by the ICPC.

In a statement from Mr Ola's wife, Elizabeth Ola, which was circulated to journalists in Abuja, the accused said the SSS was unjustly detaining him and demanded a compensation of N500 million.

The statement said Mr Ola was also making the demands through his wife because he had been denied access to his lawyers and family members, since his arrest on April 27.

The demands were contained in a fundamental rights suit brought before a Federal Capital Territory High Court.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson for the ICPC, Rasheedat Okoduwa, to ascertain the claim of clearance made by Mr Ola.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, as a reply to our calls and messages, Mrs. Okoduwa said the detainee was never cleared of the allegation, as claimed.

"The attention of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC has been drawn to a report that a Stephen Ejembi Ola of the Federal Ministry of Education is going about claiming that the commission cleared him of allegations of fraud contained in a petition it received.

"The Commission wishes to state categorically that it has not cleared Stephen Ejembi Ola of the allegations of fraud against him.

"Members of the public are therefore advised to take note," the statement said.