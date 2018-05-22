Nigeria: Magu Denies Nursing Governorship Ambition

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, has denied that its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, is nursing a governorship ambition.

The agency also says Mr Magu is considering suing the media that alluded to such ambition.

Read the EFCC's full statement below.

The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to publications in a section of the online media, claiming that its acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, is nursing a governorship ambition in Borno State.

The publication, which first appeared on 247ureports.com comes with the mischievous headline, "Exclusive: Buhari Holds Secret Talks With Sheriff To Push For EFCC Magu's Guber Ambition". It purports that Mr. Magu was keen on pursuing the ambition, to seek "protection from arrest following a series of exposé that would lead to his conviction".

The report is false, malicious and an affront on Mr. Magu's professional integrity. The EFCC chair who was recently named chairman of heads of anti -corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa has been exemplary in the discharge of his duties as anti-graft czar and does not need protection from forces which exist only in the fecund imagination of the publisher of the Online news portal.

Moreover, the disingenuous attempt to dress Magu in the garb of a politician is the height of mischief in fiction writing. Mr. Magu is not a politician‎, and is not nursing any governorship ambition.

The EFCC chair who said he has taken notice of the consist campaign of calumny against his person by the online platform, disclosed that he has briefed his lawyers to initiate legal action against the news medium, and all others who published the libellous report.