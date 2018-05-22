21 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Touring Ghanaians Win

By Philip Onyango

Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) women's basketball team Monday started their week-long tour of Kenya on a high, beating hosts United States International University 69-52 in an international friendly match in Nairobi.

The week-long tour, which will see the Ghana team train with their Kenyan counterparts and play friendly matches, has been organised by Sports Connect Africa in conjunction with the Kenya Basketball Federation and Hockey Farm Sports.

It is aimed at giving participating teams exposure.

The Ghanaians led 21-12 in the first quarter and 20-13 in the second for a comfortable 41-25 lead at half time.

GRA then fielded their second-string teams in the second half to lead 10-11 in the third quarter and 18-16 in the fourth.

"We were cautious in our approach because we were playing our opponents at their own outdoor court but hope to improve our game," GRA coach Lawal P Brimah said after the match.

