Malawi: New Political Parties Act to Reduce Political Related Problems Once Implemented - CMD

Blantyre — Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) in Malawi is optimistic that the new Political Parties Act will solve political related problems which were on the rise due to the absence of some sections in the old 1993 Political Parties Act.

CMD Executive Director, Kizito Tenthani made the remark Fridays in Blantyre when they invited media practitioners in the country for an orientation on the Political Parties Act number 1 of 2018.

Tenthani explained that the new act was passed by parliament on November 30, 2017 and it was signed by the president in February this year but now waiting for Minister of justice to set a date on when the law should start operating.

He explained that CMD- Malawi championed for the new Political Parties Act after noticing that there were some elements which were lacking in the 1993 law.

"Centre for Multiparty championed and drafted the Political Parties Act, we engaged and convinced the government that there was really a need for a new Political Parties Act to replace the 1993 Act which lacked some elements.

"In the Act of 1993 that was called political parties registration and regulations act there were a number of areas that were not covered, for instance, the issue of regulation of political parties the law was silent regarding how a political party should be deregistered and that is why we saw a lot of fights within political parties," Tenthani stated.

He added that there were not enough provisions to make sure that political parties are internally democratic regarding holding of their national conferences or conventions as well as the regulation of private financing in the political parties.

Tenthani said CMD was looking forward for the Minister of Justice to appoint a date when the law should come into force.

He said they had the assurance from the Minister that after parliament rises he will hold a meeting with the solicitor General to see the way forward.