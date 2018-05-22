Malawi: MEC Trains Theatre Practitioners On Elections

Zomba — Malawi Electoral Commission has urged Theatre Practitioners in the country to effectively disseminate relevant messages pertaining elections without favouring any political party.

The Commission said it is geared to hold inclusive elections and has since called upon all stakeholders to be involved in civic education to disseminate information which can influence all eligible voters to vote.

MEC's Chairperson of Media, Civic and Voter Registration Subcommittee, Commissioner Dr Moffat Banda said this Friday when he officially opened Theatre Practitioners; training at Masuku Lodge in Zomba.

He said favouring of any political party in dissemination of relevant messages to the citizens is not allowed by the commission.

"MEC will not entertain any theatre group which will be found taking part in favour of any political party," said Banda.

The Commissioner said theatre groups trained on elections should understand that they are part of the electoral commission hence a need for them not to present information which may favor a certain political party or any candidate.

"As long as they represent MEC they are non-partisan; they don't have to work along the lines of political parties because if they do that they are violating the rules of MEC and indeed that of Malawi government," he added.

Banda said nonpartisan of all electoral stakeholders would help the message to be calmly and positively taken by the audience.

The Commissioner advised participants to take the message to all groups of people which including Persons with disability.

He cited groups of people like those with disabilities, the youth, pregnant women among many other groups which are in the society that they should be reached with electoral information.

"We can't run inclusive elections in the country when we exclude people living with disabilities, the elderly, even the sick and pregnant people. I am emphasized that people living with disabilities should be included," Banda said.

Chairperson for National Theatre Association for Southern Region Chapter, Lewis Thembachako Masamba said they would make sure that those trained do not take sides when disseminating information.

He added that the groups have been in the industry for years and that at the end of the training they will be given the code of conduct which they have to abide to.

Over 60 theatre groups from southern and eastern region will be trained for two days and other representatives from other 60 groups within these regions will benefit from the same training on Sunday and Monday before the commission trains similar groups from central and northern regions next week.