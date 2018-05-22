Chikwawa — A court in Chikwawa district has handed down a 12 year-jail sentence to Joseph Moses after finding him guilty of sexually attacking a five-year-old girl.

Moses 22 was sentenced on Thursday before the district's First Grade Magistrate Court.

Police Prosecutor, George Hussein, said the convict is said to have defiled the child in the evening of April 5, 2018 within his house at Chambuluka Village under Traditional Authority Maseya's area in the district.

At that time, narrated the Police Prosecutor Sergeant, the victim's mother was away searching for her husband at a nearby market.

"Taking advantage, the suspect, who is a neighbour to the victim's family, abducted the child from the mat outside the house and dragged her into his bedroom where he defiled her," he explained in court.

On her return, the mother got wind of the suspect's act, and confronted him on the matter.

"Sensing danger, Moses decided to flee but was quickly apprehended by members of the community who later handed him to the police," the Police Prosecutor narrated.

The victim was referred to Chikwawa District Hospital where a medical examination on her showed that she had really been defiled.

In defence, Moses denied the charge and the state had to unleash three witnesses on him.

He was subsequently found guilty of the charge which is contrary to Section 138 of the Penal code.

Prosecutor Hussein submitted that a stiff sentence must be imposed on the accused as the child had been traumatized.

First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chilundu shared the state's argument and further lamented the rise of defilement cases in the district, saying that people of Moses's caliber are a threat to society who deserves harsh penalties.

He later convicted and ordered Moses to spend the next 12 years in prison as a measure to stop others from indulging in similar acts.