Malawi: Man Jailed 2 Years for Stealing From Shop in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Chikwawa First Grade Magistrate's Court has ordered a 23-year-old man to spend two years in prison for theft by servant.

The convict, Paul Banda, was found guilty on Thursday.

The court, through Police Prosecutor Sergeant George Hussein, learnt that Banda was working as a shop assistant for Angoni Shop which is owned by Wiston Chikalusa at Dyeratu Trading Centre.

According to Hussein, on April 8, 2018, the shop owner entrusted the convict with some items such as flour and cooking oil worth about K469, 000, and later went out of the district for some other engagements.

"On his return on April 18,2018, he discovered that Banda had disappeared with cash amounting to K469, 000.00 which he had realized from the previous sales in his absence," he told the court.

The police prosecutor said when the matter was reported to Chikwawa Police Station, a manhunt for Banda was launched.

"He was later found in Mzuzu City dealing in secondhand clothes. Detectives from Mzuzu Police Station arrested the suspect and handed him over to Chikwawa Police Station," Hussein said.

He was charged with theft by servant contrary to Section 286 of the Penal code. Which Banda admitted the charge.

Prosecutor Hussein asked the court to consider handing the accused a harsh penalty despite accepting responsibility.

First Grade Magistrate Gladstone Chirundu concurred with the state saying the accused had breached the trust that his employer had in him.

"When one offers you employment, it simply means that he has entirely trusted you and you need not to breach that trust. It's regrettable that you chose to steal from your boss who used to pay you at the end of a month," the Magistrate stated, who proceeded slapping the convict with a 24-month jail term.

Chirundu hoped the sentence would serve as a warning to other would-be offenders.

Banda comes from Somba village in the area of Traditional Authority Somba in Blantyre district.