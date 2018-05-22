Malawi: Registration Stage Crucial On Net Distribution

Thyolo — Registration stage of Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets ( LLINs) campaign is crucial as it will determine the success of mass distribution of the nets to every household.

Director of Planning and Development (DPD) for Thyolo, Davies Kavalo said this on Friday during orientation of the district's Task Force on household registration for the upcoming LLINs mass distribution exercise.

"This registration stage is crucial and we need to ensure that no household is missed. Every household has to receive nets if we are to defeat malaria." He pointed out.

The DPD said household registration will among others provide information about how many nets will be required at each distribution site based on population of area and the households.

Chief Preventive Health Officer For Thyolo District Hospital (DHO), George Chitimbe, said orientation of District Task Force on registration would help them to supervise the whole exercise with better understanding of processes up to distribution.

He explained that properly done, the registration exercise would help the district to have the correct amount of nets for the mass distribution and task members to understand how the Health Surveillance Assistance (HSAs) should carry their work at the ground.

"Registration will help in coming up with data that would be true reflection of situation at ground. It will prevent chaos that comes due to shortage of staff, during distribution exercise." Chitimbe viewed.

Malawi is to carry out mass distribution of free LLINs in September 2018, as a way of fighting Malaria which is one of the major health concerns in the country.