21 May 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Wanderers Seal Airtel Top 8 Second Semi Spot to Join in-Form Bullets in the Ring

By Arkangel Tembo

Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Sunday secured Airtel Top 8 semi-final spot following 1-0 win over Kamuzu Barracks in in the quarter final match played at Balaka Stadium and have joined their perennial rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the semi ring.

Wanderers won 2-0 on aggregate following their 1-0 a way win in Lilongwe last Sunday through Joseph Kamwendo's spot kick in the 39th minute.

Both sets of fans at the Balaka Stadium were treated to not to an entertaining 45 minutes, with both teams failing to broke the deadlock.

Despite the hot weather in Balaka, there was no let-up in the pace of the game from either side.

The soldiers started the brighter and took a deserved an early lead which was ruled out for off-side.

Wanderers responded with some fine passes involving Zicco Mkanda and Isaac Kaliati but they lacked killer punch.

Kaliati's cross was fizzed into the area for Khumbo Ng'ambi who guided the ball into the palms of Lehman Nthala's palms in the 37th minute.

Kamuzu Barracks controlled the game with Dave Banda enjoying the proceedings of the match but the soldiers have enough reasons to question their strikers who were blunt in the 40th minute.

At break both teams call it equal as goals were hard to come by.

In the second half, Kamwendo's winning goal was struck and credit should be given to much improving, Wanderers striker, Zicco Mkanda for his role. Mkanda sensibly forced a Kamuzu Barracks defender to handle the ball inside the box and Kamwendo made mistake to make it 1-0 and seal the semifinal berth.

In a related development, Nyasa Big Bullets became the first team to storm into the Airtel Top 8 semifinal after booting out Moyale Barracks 1-0 on aggregate after a barren draw in Mzuzu.

In the first leg in Nchalo, Bullets goal the winner in the dying minutes through super substitute, Patrick Phiri.

The next two fixtures involve Airtel Top 8 defending Champions, Silver Strikers and their traditional City Rivals, Civil Sporting Club at Bingu National Stadium and Mafco will play host to Blue Eagles at Chitowe ground.

Silver are carrying a 0-1 away lead against Civil on Sunday while Blues are holding to their 1-0 slander lead to Dwangwa on Saturday.

The Central Bankers tamed Be Forward Wanderers 9-8 on post-match penalties during the inaugural final at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe.

