Zimbabwe: MDC-T Councillor Smashes Rival's Car As Violence Rocks Bulawayo Primaries

THE MDC-T ward councillor for Cowdray Park in Bulawayo was arrested in connection with violence which rocked the opposition party during council primary elections held on Sunday.

Collet Ndlovu and his son, Masiza, allegedly mobilised his supporters to attack his rival's supporters. In the process, his opponent, Happson Ncube, had the windscreen of his vehicle smashed.

Ndlovu and his supporters also allegedly assaulted the party's national youth league spokesperson, Clifford Hlatshwayo and another party youth, Nhando Chari.

"I was driving Ncube's car ferrying food for our polling agents when Ndlovu's son, Masiza, and other youths whom I identified, started stoning the car. The youths, who were apparently drunk, said they were looking for Ncube and they wanted to teach him a lesson. Fortunately, Ncube was not around when the incident happened but his car was extensively damaged," said Kelvin Ndlovu, a party district committee member.

Chari was forced to seek treatment at Mpilo hospital after she was attacked by an empty beer bottle.

"I was attacked by an empty beer bottle on my left arm as well as on my thighs. I was caught up in the fracas while standing near Ncube's car. I was rushed to Mpilo hospital where I was treated," Chari told New Zimbabwe at the Bulawayo Central police station where she reported the case.

Ncube said following the incident, Ndlovu is disqualified from contesting the elections.

"We were the only two candidates in the race. Upon realising that he was losing, Ndlovu resorted to violence and stalled the whole election process. According to our party's rules and regulations, he is automatically disqualified for his violent behaviour," said Ncube.

When New Zimbabwe visited Bulawayo Central Police station, Ndlovu was still being held by the police while Ncube's damaged car was parked inside the camp.

Ndlovu is not new to controversy. In 2014, he was dragged to court by residents on allegations of embezzling several thousands of dollars meant for the procurement of commuter omnibuses.

He has also been in the newspapers for allegedly beating up his wife.