Kenya: Sh10 Million Embu Emergency Kitty Established

The county government has set up a Sh10 million emergency kitty to help people affected by various calamities. .

Governor Martin Wambora said his government was committed to helping residents in distress, and that the money will be included in the next budget and will be increased as necessary.

Speaking at Iriaini Primary School in Runyenjes Constituency, when he visited 16 families were displaced by a landslide, Mr Wambora said he would talk to the Nyayo Tea Zones management to relocate the families.

The governor gave each family mattresses, blankets, 20 iron sheets, foodstuff and Sh5,000.

"We didn't have an emergency kitty but we raised the money to assist among friends. Luckily, we didn't lose anyone in the incident. I will talk to Nyayo Tea zone to seek land for the affected families. That is the only safe place for them," said Mr Wambora.

The governor also announced that rural access roads ravaged by floods would be repaired.

"The rains have affected most of our roads and we will embark on repairs as soon the rains subside to make them motorable. Many of them need grading and murraming, and they also need good drainage," said Mr Wambora.

He said he was keen to initiate dialogue with his rivals, adding that it was key to ensuring development in the county.

Mr Wambora said dialogue would start as soon as the case he has filed in court seeking to have the nullification of his win reversed is concluded.