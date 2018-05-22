Kenya: Govt Set to End Flooding Issue in Tana River

Two mega dams will be built in Tana River County to curb flooding.

Speaking in Hola where he flagged off a relief food consignment, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the dams will receive spillage from the upstream dams.

"We have seen that flooding downstream has been as a result of spillage. We have therefore resorted to building high grand falls dam and the Galana dam that will receive water spilled from the forks dam," Mr Wamalwa said on Monday.

Flooding is an eyesore in Tana River. Last month about 70 per cent of land was covered by flood water.

Mr Wamalwa also said the government will boost the productivity of Hola and Bura schemes.

"This county can feed the whole nation. It can be a food basket and therefore as government, we will fund the Hola and Bura schemes back to their feet," he said.

He appealed to leaders to stop politicising emergency matters and instead ensure food is distributed to residents equally.

More importantly, he asked the regional leaders to support the government's efforts in mitigating floods disaster.