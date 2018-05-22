21 May 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Govt Set to End Flooding Issue in Tana River

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Stephen Oduor

Two mega dams will be built in Tana River County to curb flooding.

Speaking in Hola where he flagged off a relief food consignment, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said the dams will receive spillage from the upstream dams.

"We have seen that flooding downstream has been as a result of spillage. We have therefore resorted to building high grand falls dam and the Galana dam that will receive water spilled from the forks dam," Mr Wamalwa said on Monday.

Flooding is an eyesore in Tana River. Last month about 70 per cent of land was covered by flood water.

Mr Wamalwa also said the government will boost the productivity of Hola and Bura schemes.

"This county can feed the whole nation. It can be a food basket and therefore as government, we will fund the Hola and Bura schemes back to their feet," he said.

He appealed to leaders to stop politicising emergency matters and instead ensure food is distributed to residents equally.

More importantly, he asked the regional leaders to support the government's efforts in mitigating floods disaster.

Kenya

How Janet Died - The Untold Story From City Park

Bernard Chege, 26, the survivor of a strange police shooting in which his friend, Ms Janet Waiyaki, was killed, on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.