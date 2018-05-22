21 May 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola and Cabo Verde Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields has topped the agenda of the meeting on Friday between the Angolan Secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, and Cabo Verdean Culture Minister, Abraão Vicente.

During the meeting, the two entities raised issues related to cultural heritage, with emphasis on the registration projects of the Cuito Cuanavale Memorial, the Kwanza Corridor and the Tchitundo Hulo Rock Painting Complex on the world heritage list.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus referred to the experience of Cabo Verde in this area, considering the importance of the support of this sister country so that Angola may once again be included in UNESCO's list as a world heritage of incalculable value in Angolan history.

In the field of cultural industries, the Cabo Verdean minister expressed full willingness to share the experience of his country with Angola.

The Cabo Verdean official said that his country can help with its experience in actions aimed at promoting, preserving and valuing Angolan cultural heritage, especially in the fields of handicrafts, literary, music and fashion.

The Cabo Verdean minister mentioned the projects promoted by the government in the promotion of books and reading, with the edition of Cabo Verdean literature classics, with a view to fostering the liking for reading, as well as some incentive measures aimed for creators and publishers.

Abraão Vicente also requested Angola to integrate the project of the Campus of Concentration of Tarrafal into Unesco world heritage list, because it is directly linked to the process of the fight of the Angolan independence.

At the bilateral level, Angola and Cabo Verde have signed about 40 legal instruments, including agreements, conventions and memoranda.

Angola

Justice Reform Records Three Years of Delay

The Chief JUstice of the Supreme Court (TS), Rui Ferreira, considered on Thursday that the ongoing reform programme is… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.