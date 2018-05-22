Angola and Cabo Verde Discuss Cultural Cooperation

Luanda — The strengthening of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of fields has topped the agenda of the meeting on Friday between the Angolan Secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, and Cabo Verdean Culture Minister, Abraão Vicente.

During the meeting, the two entities raised issues related to cultural heritage, with emphasis on the registration projects of the Cuito Cuanavale Memorial, the Kwanza Corridor and the Tchitundo Hulo Rock Painting Complex on the world heritage list.

Maria da Piedade de Jesus referred to the experience of Cabo Verde in this area, considering the importance of the support of this sister country so that Angola may once again be included in UNESCO's list as a world heritage of incalculable value in Angolan history.

In the field of cultural industries, the Cabo Verdean minister expressed full willingness to share the experience of his country with Angola.

The Cabo Verdean official said that his country can help with its experience in actions aimed at promoting, preserving and valuing Angolan cultural heritage, especially in the fields of handicrafts, literary, music and fashion.

The Cabo Verdean minister mentioned the projects promoted by the government in the promotion of books and reading, with the edition of Cabo Verdean literature classics, with a view to fostering the liking for reading, as well as some incentive measures aimed for creators and publishers.

Abraão Vicente also requested Angola to integrate the project of the Campus of Concentration of Tarrafal into Unesco world heritage list, because it is directly linked to the process of the fight of the Angolan independence.

At the bilateral level, Angola and Cabo Verde have signed about 40 legal instruments, including agreements, conventions and memoranda.