A Chitungwiza man, who was driving a car that knocked down and killed one pedestrian and injured two others, has been fined $400.

Donald Sigudu was convicted on his own plea of guilty when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Gideon Ruvetsa last Friday.

He will spend three months in jail if he fails to pay the fine.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha proved that on June 15 last year, Sigudu was driving an unregistered motor vehicle along Harare-Masvingo Road with one passenger on board.

At the 56km peg he hit a cyclist with his car's rear view mirror. As a result Sigudu lost control of the car and hit two pedestrians who were walking on the other side of the road.

The cyclist, Andrew Manyozo, sustained back and head injuries. One of the pedestrians, Faith Chiromo, also sustained some injuries while the other, Angela Chiromo, died on the spot.

The injured were ferried to Chitungwiza Hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased was taken to the mortuary for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, two Chitungwiza men appeared in court for their alleged role in the death of a 13-year-old girl, Princess Moyo, who ran onto the road and was hit by a car while running away from a dog.

Rangarirai Mutingwende (52), who is jointly charged with Kupakwashe Muchemwa (22), appeared before Chitungwiza regional magistrate Mrs Estere Chivasa facing culpable homicide charges.

They both pleaded not guilty and were remanded out of custody to May 30.

Prosecutor Mr Tendai Mukariri alleged that on July 30, 2016, around 9am the deceased left home to attend extra lessons in Zengeza 5.

While on her way she was chased by Mutingwende's dog which was outside the gate and she ran towards Chitungwiza Road and was hit by a car driven by Muchemwa. She fell on the tarmac.

Moyo was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival. The State further alleges that Mutingwende was negligent in that he failed to properly secure his vicious dog.

Muchemwa was accused of failing to exercise a high degree of care called for when driving near residential areas.