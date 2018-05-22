Zimbabwe: Good Field for OK Grand Challenge

Fifteen horses have confirmed their participation in the 30th edition of the OK Grand Challenge horse race after yesterday's final acceptances with organisers saying they expect about 50 000 fans at Borrowdale.

The prestigious horse race will be staged at Borrowdale on June 2 and the nominations see three stables involved in the major race.

The winner of the race will walk home $24 000 richer while the runner-up will pocket $8 000 with the third-place getting $5 000 and the fourth placed horse receiving $3 000.

A total 15 runners will take to the starting stalls for the Grade 2 $40 000 purse race.

Bridget Stidolph will have the highest number of runners which include Comanche Brave, Live is Good, Super Good, Roman Discent, Simona, Ravern Girl and Peggson.

Kirk Swanson will have Amsterdam, Phantom Major, Heir Line and Cool Solution. Penny Fisher will have Kilrain, Master Switch, Master N Commance and Kevin Barry.

Speaking on behalf of OK Zimbabwe chief executive, Alex Siyavora, Albert Katsande the retail giant commercial director, hailed the connection between the two parties.

"The connection between OK Grand Challenge and horse racing is founded and built upon horsemen's tradition of racing horses and placing bets on the totalizer.

"As we unveil the final acceptances of the 2017 OK Grand Challenge, which is the 29th edition, we raise our glasses to this innovative promotional campaign," said Katsande.

Mashonaland Turf Club representative Christopher Peech said he is happy to be part of the 30th edition of the OK Grand Challenge.