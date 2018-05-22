Photo: Jonathan Moyo/Twitter

Former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo tweet.

Former higher education minister, Jonathan Moyo and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba are, once again, at each other's throats, with Moyo insinuating he was privy to details of Charamba's years as former president Canaan Banana's "closet aide".

Charamba, who reportedly is the force behind a new weekly column in the state controlled The Herald newspaper running under the pseudonym Igomombe, threw the first punch taking pot-shots at former President Robert Mugabe inspired opposition formation National Patriotic Front (NPF).

Charamba said the mooted party was disintegrating with the forces behind it among them Moyo, his former Cabinet colleagues Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere, now fighting among themselves amid accusations of selling out.

"How such wise men who claim to have eaten so big a book could not foresee all this boggles the mind," he said adding Moyo's dream of a "Malaysia-like" miracle in Harare shows a shocking degree of ignorance.

92-year-old Mahatir Mahomed surprised the world by fronting an opposition coalition to take power after year in the cold. Charamba added Moyo's dream of a "third coming" was dead in the water.

But Moyo did not take long responding in his usual acerbic style.

"A lingering & troublesome issue out of George Charamba's public service yet to be told revolves around his intense Banana years between 1984 and 1987, when he served as Banana's Press Secretary & closest aide. History does not forget. And it does not lie!," wrote Moyo in his Twitter handle.

Moyo also accused his former subordinate during his time as Information minister of being a British mole.

Moyo says Charamba is violating the national constitution by authoring the column because he is a civil servant "yet he acts like a politician & is now tackling opposition politicians "UNDER THE EAVES" on behalf of #ZanuPF".

The constitution forbids civil servants from acting in a partisan manner and from furthering the interests of any political party or cause.

Charamba has served all Zimbabwe's three Presidents since independence from Britain 38 years ago, beginning with Canaan Banana, Mugabe and now Mnangagwa. The late Banana was convicted of sodomising his aides during his time as president.

Moyo traces Charamba's history from the time he joined the civil service in 1984 to date and says he faked affection for Mugabe yet the untold truth was that he hated both Mugabe and his wife Grace because of the misfortunes of his relative only named as Ms Kadungure.

Moyo also says Charamba is embarrassing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga by writing speeches with Albion jawbreakers for him.

He says Charamba was identified by the British government as a "rising bureaucrat" in 1995 and was recruited through a Chevening scholarship which he used to full effect "in terms of making Albion contacts, widening & deepening his wordsmith skills from Shakespearean archives!"