Rwanda: Lubumbashi University Alumni Honour Colleagues Killed in Genocide

The association of Rwandans who studied at the University of Lubumbashi in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday remembered their colleagues killed during 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

This is the first time the association dubbed, "Kassapards Family" with 200 members partner with families and relatives of the victims to honour them.

Association members say at least two dozens of their colleagues, most of whom had graduated and came to Rwanda to seek employment, were killed in the Genocide.

The commemoration event featured a walk to remember, visit to Kigali Genocide Memorial and a night of vigil.

At the memorial, the mourners laid wreath on the graves, observed one minute of silence as well as tour the different sections of the memorial.

The night vigil which was preceded by holy mass at Centre Christus in Remera was characterised by lighting candles, testimonies and a lecture on Genocide delivered by Ibuka president, Jean Pierre Dusingizemungu.

Dusingizemungu told the mourners that the commemoration period is not a period of grief but reflecting on the good deeds by the victims and strive to work hard to accomplish the journey they had started.

He said that survivors should stay strong during and after mourning period because the country has progressed and that the future holds brightness which Rwandans lacked before 24 years ago.

Dusingizemungu thanked the association for organising the event and for bringing together families of the victims.

"It is a good gesture to see a group of people organising commemoration event and bringing their children to learn history. Through discussions and testimonies, victims' families get comforted and strong," he said.

Speaking on behalf of families, Alphonsine Mukarugema, said that commemoration event shows love and humility that characterised all the victims and the ones who survived, adding that it strengthens the brotherhood and sisterhood among the members.

Theogene Gakuba Kayiranga, the president of the association, said that they organised the event in order to comfort families as well as honor the beloved friends who were killed for no reason.

"Though our friends are gone, their acts and kind love are still alive and their dreams remain valid. It is therefore our duty to realise those dreams on their behalf," he said.

23 victims were honored but members believe there are others that are yet to be identified and the search for them continues.