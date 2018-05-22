Nigeria: Catholics Protest Murder of Priests, Worshipers in Nigeria

Benin — Clergies, religious and the laity of the Catholic Archdiocese of Benin, Edo State, will today join other Catholics in the country on a peaceful protest march from St Paul's Catholic Church on Airport Road, Benin, to Holy Ghost Cathedral on Mission Road, to register their displeasure over the gruesome killings of two priests and 17 worshipers at St. Ignatius Catholic Parish in Ukpor-Mbalon in Benue State.

The protest is sequel to a directive by the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, that all Catholic faithful should organise a peaceful rally in solidarity with the Benue people, as the funeral of slain brethren is being celebrated.

A statement in Benin City yesterday by Most Rev Augustine Akubeke, Chairman of CBCN and Very Rev. Fr. Michael Oyanafoh, Chancellor, said: "In the light of this, we have decided to say no to further killings, kidnapping, murders, intimidation of innocent citizens and other vices.

"We wish to re-assure you that as law abiding citizens and Christians, this activity will bear in mind the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) and the teachings of Jesus Christ our Saviour that preaches peace even in the face confrontation."