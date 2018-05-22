Uganda: Congolese Militia Demand Bullets to Release Ugandans

Kampala — Congolese militia that allegedly abducted six Ugandan fishermen on Lake Edward in Rukungiri District at the weekend have demanded 10 boxes of bullets in order to release their captives.

A security source, who preferred anonymity because he is not allowed to talk to the media without authorisation, said the militia made their demands through district local leaders.

According to security agencies, each box holds six containers with a total of 6,000 bullets. A bullet costs between Shs5,000 and Shs15,000.

The source said they have identified the armed group as Mai Mai, which has been in an armed struggle against the DR Congo government for more than two decades.

The army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said they have already made contacts in DR Congo to rescue the Ugandans, but denied the demands made by the militia.

"That is not true. Even if it is true, we would not do that," Brig Karemire said yesterday.

Uganda People's Defence Forces have previously clashed with Mai Mai militia on the borderline.

In 1999, the Mai Mai captured Lt Col Reuben Ikondere and killed him with four other UPDF soldiers.

The militias have also been abducting Ugandan fishermen, but later take their fishing gear and equipment before releasing them.

Mr Elly Matte, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, yesterday declined to talk about the demands.

"Talk to the army or foreign affairs ministry. Police does not comment on issues that involve countries," Mr Matte said.

The head of public diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms Margaret Kafeero, said she could not comment about the issue since the police had not sent them any notice as per the standards for them to pursue the case with DR Congo.

The weekend incident was the third case of abduction since the year began on the western border.

Last April, four Ugandan fishermen were abducted by suspected Congolese soldiers on Lake Albert.

The worst confrontation was in May 2016 when a suspected Congolese armed group killed three policemen on Lake Edward.

On October 22, 2012, a group of about 20 men carrying guns stormed Nkondo Landing Site where they allegedly confiscated mobile phones and fish from fishermen in the area.