22 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Activists Drag CP to Court Over Detention of 17 Children

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri — Save the African Child, a team of child rights activists in Warri, Delta State, has dragged Delta State Police Commissioner before a family court sitting in Ughelli judicial division, over the safety of 17 children allegedly arrested by the Police at different times and kept in custody.

An application by the group with suit number UHC/FC/2/2018 by leader of the group, Mr Ighorhiohwunu Aghogho, among others, expressed worry over the safety of the children if not removed from Police custody to an emergency protection centre or any other approved suitable accommodation.

The group also prayed the court to prevail on the Police to produce the children in court to participate in the proceedings.

The group argued that there are reasonable causes to believe that the children (names withheld) are likely to suffer significant harm if they are not removed to an emergency protection centre or any other approved suitable accommodation.

It said: "The applicants have reasonable cause to believe that access to the aforementioned children is required as a matter of urgency for an assessment of the state of their health or development of the child or of the way in which the aforementioned children have been treated, to enable the applicants to determine whether or not the children are suffering, or are likely to suffer, significant harm and it is unlikely that such assessment will be made, or be satisfactory, in the absence of an order of this court."

