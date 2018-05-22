Nigeria: Hacking Into Nigerian Banks Very Easy, Says Medical Doctor Turned Cyber Criminal

A medical doctor turned international hacker, who has been on the Police wanted list, Michael Thompson Williams, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command.

Michael, who boasted of his escapades as a hacker, took a swipe at the Nigerian banking system, describing it as the easiest to hack, including government-owned account.

The 28-year-old suspect mentioned an American leading Hollywood actor, John Travolta, as one of his prey, revealing that his (Travolta) account was being monitored through a programmed device, where cash running into millions of US dollars were diverted weekly.

During preliminary investigation, it was discovered that the suspect, who has mastery of the cyber café environment, created credit cards of deceased foreigners through cyber Ghost 12.

When the credit cards matures, it would be funded through a hacked Swiss account and then any transaction done by genuine accounts owner through Swiss account would be manipulated by the suspect and wired to his contrived credit card.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, paraded the suspect before journalists yesterday.

After a successful transaction, the suspect as gathered would buy posh cars, sending fake alerts to the owners.

The bubble burst in March after he bought a Porche car worth N28 million from a car dealer in Lagos and sent him a fake alert before making away with the car.

However, on getting to the bank to collect the money, the car dealer, Abidogun Adewale, discovered to his shock that no amount was paid.

Asked how that was possible, the suspect said he used HTTPtunnel.com to send such fake alert. He disclosed that during such payment, the amount would appear on the seller's account at that moment, even if he visited his bank to confirm the payment, adding that it would disappear after one hour.

Three of the vehicles he bought through such process were traced to Asaba, Delta State, and Owerri, Imo State. The number plates on the three vehicles read HRM OGUEZI 1, II and III, respectively.