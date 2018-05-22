22 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chiragwi Feels Betrayed

By Mukudzei Chingwere

Shabanie Mine coach Takesure Chiragwi has been targeted by a section of the club's supporters, who want the youthful coach fired and replaced by former coach, Tendai Chikuni.

Chikuni left the asbestos miners before the start of the 2017 season, after guiding them back into the Premiership to join Chapungu, but was recently shown the exit by the Air Force of Zimbabwe side following a string of poor results.

But Shabanie have also been struggling this year despite making a promising start to the season. And on Sunday some fans stormed the VIP parking area calling for the leadership to replace Chiragwi with Chikuni following the Chinda Boys' home loss to Chapungu. What made the defeat more painful was that Chapungu fielded seven former Shabanie Mine players and the result pushed Chiragwi's men deeper into relegation zone. But Chiragwi told those around him and the leadership at the Zvishavane-based side that the treatment he has received was tantamount to betrayal given the work he has done for the team.

"I do not want to talk about any treatment, but what I just want to say is for the supporters to bear with us and continue supporting the team.

Shabanie Mine chairman, Tavaziva Mhloro, assured the coach that his job remained safe.

