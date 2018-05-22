Zimbabwe: Mash Central Backs Winning Candidates

Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central Province has thrown its weight behind all candidates who won the recently held primary elections.

Speaking on the sidelines of a Zanu-PF meeting in Guruve last week, provincial chairman Cde Kazembe Kazembe said all complaints were amicably dealt with and everyone was now rallying behind the elected candidates and the party.

The meeting was a response to recent petitions submitted by Guruve chiefs to President Mnangagwa complaining that some aspiring candidates were short-changed during the primary elections especially in Guruve South.

"We managed to meet and came up with a common ground regarding the issue of the elections. All grey areas were addressed. We agreed that the party is supreme and we have agreed to work together.

"All of us including the chiefs have come together to rally behind Zanu-PF. We have agreed to work with those who won and to recognise that the party is supreme," said Cde Kazembe.

The meeting was attended by Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri (Retired), Politburo member Cde Kenneth Musanhi, the provincial leadership, chiefs and candidates who contested in the primary elections.

Following allegations of vote rigging, voter apathy, manipulated cell registers and suspicious disqualifying of aspiring candidate, Cde Wilbert Mubaiwa, Guruve chiefs, Chipuriro and Bepura approached the Presidium requesting that elections results for Guruve South where Cde Patrick Dutiro had won be nullified.

After three hours of deliberations Chief Chipuriro announced to the members that there was no need for a rerun of the primary election.

The party also had an inter-district meeting in Mazowe in which members amicably resolved their differences.

"We had a general meeting with the party leadership in the district and they have also agreed to work together. Losing and winning candidates were all there.

"The likes of Mazowe Central candidate who won Cde Sydney Chidamba was also there alongside the candidate who lost, Cde Tabeth Kanengoni who also pledged her support to work for the party saying 'ndiri mwana wemusangano'. A spirit of oneness was displayed in Mazowe," said Cde Kazembe.

Mazowe District constituencies were among the hotly contested with calls for reruns especially in Mazowe North where Advocate Martin Tafara Dinha was defeated by Cde Campion Mugweni.