President Emmerson Mnangagwa has little regard for the competency of his predecessor's stewardship of the country, if weekend remarks by the Zanu PF leader are anything to go by.

Addressing supporters at a rally in Mutare, Mnangagwa said, "... for now, again, Zimbabwe is in good hands.

"Zimbabwe will prosper, Zimbabwe is going to develop. Zimbabwe will shine, not only in SADC but will shine in Africa because Zimbabwe is in good hands."

Although he did not name former president Robert Mugabe, Mnangagwa's remarks did not represent a ringing endorsement of the reign of man he describes as his mentor.

Mnangagwa was a key aide to Mugabe over the latter's 37-years in power, holding various cabinet positions before rising to vice president in 2014.

He however, ousted his aged mentor with the help of the military in November last year.

Speaking during Saturday's rally before thousands of supporters at Sakubva stadium, Mnangagwa was clear that there would be a break with the fundamental premise of Mugabe's rule.

"As a leadership, we have a different approach," he explained.

"I say I'm your listening president; I'm your servant president. All my colleagues must do the same. They must listen to the people; they must be servants of the people.

Whatever we do, we must do it to satisfy the needs of the people.

Regarding the past, Mnangagwa was equally emphatic.

"We cannot anymore live in the past," he said.

"The past is gone; what we can only do is to learn the good that happened in the past to help us in future and avoid the bad things that happened in the past.

"Never again to allow them in the future!"

"We must build our country on the basis unity, the basis of love, the basis of respect ... this is our country. We were given it by God without asking.

"No one will come to develop this country apart from ourselves working together."