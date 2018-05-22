MDC-T is demanding that voters taking part in its ongoing primary elections produce voter registration slips issued by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Ironically, the opposition party had raised concern against asking people to produce voter registration slips saying it was a way of intimidating voters.

ZEC issues the slips as confirmation of registration as a voter.

MDC-T members who wanted to vote in an aborted primary election to choose a candidate for council in Kambuzuma, Harare on Sunday were being asked to produce slips.

The election pitted Mr Costa Mande against Mr Max Mavunda.

The elections were, however, aborted after the contestants failed to agree on the voting procedures and who was eligible to vote.

An official who was conducting the election who refused to be named said the voter registration slip was a requirement to participate in the election when The Herald sought a comment on the abandonment of the elections.

"What we want is for real MDC-T members to participate in the elections," the official said.

"They should have been members of the party for at least three years and should also produce voter registration slips if they want to vote."

The official could not explain why they were demanding the slips saying that was a directive from the party leadership.

Contacted for comment, party chairman Mr Morgan Komichi, who is in charge of the primaries defended the requirement saying it was meant to ensure that only registered voters participate in the primaries.

"This is meant to ensure that only people who are going to vote in the harmonised elections participate in the primaries.

"You cannot open it to everyone and include people that are not registered because it will distort the whole process.

"This is different from what happened in the past because no serial numbers are being recorded," Mr Komichi said.

When the biometric voter registration started last year the MDC-T accused some traditional leaders and Zanu-PF of asking people to produce their registration slips to prove that they had registered.

ZEC has since said the practice of demanding voter registration slips was illegal.

The MDC-T has been carrying out its primary elections that have been marred by poor organisation, violence and vote buying.

The internal polls have also been marred by poor turnout.

The party's deputy president Engineer Elias Mudzuri has since warned that the incorporation of people who are using their financial muscle to assume positions while discarding the old guard would lead to the demise of the party.