Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations Commence in SRS and Anseba Regions

Asmara — Reports indicate that the 27th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations have started with great public participation in the Southern Red Sea and Anseba regions.

The secretary of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Ibrahim Saleh stated that the Independence Day anniversary celebrations started on 14 May in the region featuring artistic and cultural programs, military procession, community gatherings, sports competitions as well as seminars focusing on the youth among others.

The celebrations will be conducted in all administrative areas of the region until 26 May.

In the same vein, in the Anseba region it was indicated that preparations have been finalized and the sub zones have started celebrating the 27th Independence Day Anniversary starting from 13 May.

The D.G. of Culture and Sports, the Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Anseba region, Mr. Siraj Haj stated that the preparations have been underway since early April with extensive popular participation and included community gatherings, sports and cultural programs, street light decor and city environmental sanitation.

Mr. Siraj further said that Independence Day anniversary celebrations will be conducted on 23 May throughout the Anseba region and that special preparations have been made to that end.