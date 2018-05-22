21 May 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations Commence in SRS and Anseba Regions

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Reports indicate that the 27th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations have started with great public participation in the Southern Red Sea and Anseba regions.

The secretary of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Ibrahim Saleh stated that the Independence Day anniversary celebrations started on 14 May in the region featuring artistic and cultural programs, military procession, community gatherings, sports competitions as well as seminars focusing on the youth among others.

The celebrations will be conducted in all administrative areas of the region until 26 May.

In the same vein, in the Anseba region it was indicated that preparations have been finalized and the sub zones have started celebrating the 27th Independence Day Anniversary starting from 13 May.

The D.G. of Culture and Sports, the Chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee in the Anseba region, Mr. Siraj Haj stated that the preparations have been underway since early April with extensive popular participation and included community gatherings, sports and cultural programs, street light decor and city environmental sanitation.

Mr. Siraj further said that Independence Day anniversary celebrations will be conducted on 23 May throughout the Anseba region and that special preparations have been made to that end.

Eritrea

Messages of Congratulations

The leaders of the People's Republic of China, Republic of Algeria, Republic of Croatia and Sweden sent messages of… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.