Eritrea: Symposium On Health Issue

Asmara — Symposium on health issues was held at the Adi-Guaedad health center, in Gala-Nafhi sub-zone in the Central region, in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

At the symposium that was attended by health practitioners and residents, the head of the health center, Nurse Mokenen Tewolde said that the objective of the symposium was to boost the awareness of the public on health issues as well as to strengthen the cooperation between the administrations and health institution in a bid to alleviate the challenges the health facilities are facing.

According to the report presented at the symposium, the pre natal treatment in in the first quarter of 2018 compared with that of the 2017 as witnessed the increase by 17%, the number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities by 40% and the death rate of infants that was 2% has been reduced to zero.

Likewise, the number of children under five years treatment at health facilities has increased by 100%, patients above five years of age by 12% and voluntary counseling of pregnant women on HVI/AIDS by 11%.

The participants said that the symposium will have significant contribution in increasing their awareness on health issues and called for similar symposiums to be organized in the remaining sub-zones of the region.

At the Gala-Nefhi sub-zone there are one health center and four health stations.