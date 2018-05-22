Eritrea: Music and Dancing Competitions in Connection With Independence Anniversary

Asmara — Music and dancing competitions that have been underway for the last three months in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary concluded at a ceremony conducted on 18 May at Bahti Meskerem Square.

Report indicates that at the competition which was conducted in three phases, 15 musical and 7 dancing groups took part.

At the concluding ceremony conducted yesterday, 18 May, in the music competition Aser Musical Troupe stood 1st and received 90 thousand Nakfa, Benifir stood second and received 60 thousand Nakfa and Rim Stars stood third and received 50 thousands Nakfa. From the dancing competition, Sinnit Dancing group stood first and won 40 thousand Nakfa, Rim Stars stood second and won 30thousand Nakfa while Benfier stood third and received 20 thousand Nakfa.

At the ceremony, prizes were handed over to several artists including Rezene Alem for the best singer, Tesfit Hagos for the best musician, Abib Haileab for the best lyrist, Even Mebrahtu for the best dancer and Simon Araia for the best choreographer.

Participants stated that the competition was attractive and exhibited spirit of competition and that added colour to the Independence Day celebrations.

In the meanwhile as part of the Independence Day Anniversary celebrations, the Egyptian Musical group "Aswan' performed artistic show on 17 May in Cinema Roma.