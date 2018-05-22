Eritrea: Independence Day Colorfully Celebrated in Gash Barka Region

Barentu — The 27th Independence Day anniversary was colourfully celebrated on 20 May at regional level in the Gash Barka region.

At the ceremony in which senior government officials and invited guests took part, the Governor of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Fessehaye Haile stated that the heavy sacrifice the people of Eritrea paid for realizing independence and safe guarding the national sovereignty attests the Eritrean people have the love of their country and the value they give to independence.

Indicating that strong effort is being exerted to realize the newly initiated development endeavors, Mr. Fessahaye called for strengthening organizational capacity and public participation for the success of chartered out nation-building drives and that so far encouraging progress is been registered.

The chairman of the Holidays Coordinating Committee of the Gash Barka region, Mr. Idris Saleh on his part, commending the institutions that contributed for the success of the Independence Day programs, stated that the colourful celebration of national holidays is being cultivated as part of societal values and that reflects the great price the Eritrean people paid for their independence and that creates satisfaction to see the young generation inheriting it.

The celebrations featured cultural and artistic performances depicting the value of independence, military parade, marching band as well as students' calisthenics and musical dramas.