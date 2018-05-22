Eritrea: More Independence Day Celebrations

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in New Orleans and Columbus, the US, Paris, France, as well as in Dubai and Northern Emirates colorfully celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary under the theme "Vision through Toil".

The celebration in Columbus, Ohio, was highlighted with activities depicting the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people as well as transferring the noble societal values to the young generation.

At the celebrations the Eritrean nationals residing in New Orleans conducted various activities portraying the attachment they have with their homeland, the Mayor of the city, Ms. LaToya Canatell announced that May 24 to be dedicated as the "Day of Eritrean Independence".

The Eritrean nationals residing in Paris also celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with enthusiasm featuring cultural and artistic activities. Speaking at the event, Ms. Hanna Simon, Eritrean Ambassador to France, said that the Eritrean people realized their independence through their strong unity, perseverance and resilience and called for strengthening participation in the success of the national development drives. Remember

In the same vein, the Eritrean nationals residing in Dubai and Northern Emirates celebrated the 27th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

Indicating that the Eritrean independence has been the result of the united and committed struggle of the Eritrean people, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UAE, Mr. Osman Mohammed-Nur said that the Eritrean people will repeat the miracle demonstrated during the struggle for independence in the implementation of the national development programs.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Mr. Abdulkadir Mohammed-Seid on his part called for strengthening organizational capacity and participation in the national development endeavors.