Eritrea: Marathon Competitions in Connection With Independence Day Anniversary

Asmara — Marathon competition and mass sport organized by the Commission of Culture and Sports in connection with the 27th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations was held on 20 May.

The marathon, which set off from Nakfa House ended at Bahti Meskerem square. Athlete Haj Hamd from Central region won the men's Marathon competition, and Kisanet Marikos from Southern region won women's half marathon competition and both winners received prizes as champions of the 27th Independence Day anniversary competitions.

The winners stated that competitions organized in connection with Independence Day anniversary give color to the celebrations in addition to contribution in identifying the potential of the athletes.

In the same vein, a 5.5km mass sport organized by People's Army Command was conducted in Keren city. At the mass sport which was conducted on 20 May several military and police personnel took part.

