Eritrea: Messages of Congratulations

Asmara — The leaders of the People's Republic of China, Republic of Algeria, Republic of Croatia and Sweden sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 27th Independence Day anniversary.

President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, President Abdelaziz Bouteflika of the Republic of Algeria, President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of the Republic of Croatia as well as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki as well as peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

In his message, President Abdelaziz Boutefilika expressed his country's readiness to strengthen bilateral relation and cooperation with Eritrea.