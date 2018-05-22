22 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Space Centre Too Broke to Make Staff ID

The Centre for Satellite Technology Development, one of the centres under the National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA) has directed members of its staff to personally fund the production of identity cards.

In a circular issued on Monday and pasted on the notice board of the Centre, members of staff were directed to henceforth sponsor their identity cards production owing to "paucity of funds".

The letter, with ref number: CSTD/ADM/41, dated 21st May 2018, was signed by Mr. Shuaibu A.O, Deputy Director Admin and Finance, on behalf of the Director of the centre, Dr. Spencer Onuh and it reads thus:

"I am directed to inform all staff of CSTD that the centre is no longer in a good financial position to fund the production of Staff Identity Cards.

"In view of the above, all staff are advised to personally fund the cost production of their staff identity cards through AP&D (Admin) till further notice.

"This is for your information and strict compliance please.

"Thank you".

The Centre has less than 500 staff members.

According to Mr. Gbenga Omole, a printer at the Area 10 shopping complex in Abuja, "It costs N200 to produce a plastic identity card, but if you want to produce up to 500 cards, then we can give you a discount."

A staff of the centre who pleaded anonymity told newsmen that the practice of staff sponsoring their identity cards production had been in practice for over two years now.

"This has been in practice for a long time. I have even made my ID Card myself. It is unbelievable because the centre does not have to produce ID cards for all staff but only for promoted staff.

