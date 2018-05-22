Nigeria: Kwara APC - Lai Mohammed Faction Files Suit Against Saraki's

A faction of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State has filed a suit against the group loyal to Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

The faction, believed to be peopled by loyalists of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is challenging Mr Saraki-led group over the outcome of last Saturday congresses in the state.

The two groups held parallel congresses in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday.

In the suit dated May 21, the prosecutors prayed a state high court for an order restraining the APC, its national chairman, John Oyegun, and Mai-Mala Buni, from recognising or acting through Ishola Fulani as the new party chairman in the state.

The suit, filed by Bunmi Olusona and Toyin Ayinla, recognised the APC and Messers Oyegun, Buni and Fulani as the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

In the affidavit filed in support of the motion, which was made available to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Ayinla claimed he emerged the secretary of Kwara APC while Mr Olusona won the chairmanship position.

The claim explained that it was after the congress held by the faction at the state secretariat "that we heard that a parallel congress held at the Kwara state Banquet Hall Ilorin".

The claim reads in part: "That I know for a fact that the defendants are boasting around that nobody can stop them from according the 4th defendant recognition of the executive members of Kwara State.

"That I know as a fact that the defendants will not be prejudiced if this application granted. That it will be in the interest of justice and fair play to grant this application."

Meanwhile, the claimants urged the court for an interlocutory injunction restraining Mr Fulani and otherelected executive members by the Saraki faction from "parading himself/themselves as the chairman and executive members of the state APC exco" pending the hearing and final determination of the case by the court.

The state chapter of the party has been engulfed in crises, leading to division at the just concluded state congress held Saturday.

While the faction loyal to the Mr Saraki held its congress at the Banquet Hall opposite the Government House, another congress by a faction loyal to the Mr Mohammed took place at Arca Santa Event Hall.

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed; APC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi; a senator, Shaaba Lafiaji; and lawmakers representing the state at the National Assembly and state House of Assembly were present at the congress held at the Banquet Hall.

Other former loyalists of the Senate President who fell out with him were however at Mr Mohammed-led factional congress at Arca Santa Event Hall.