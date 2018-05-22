22 May 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt, Oil Firms to Pump N1.7trn in N-Delta

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michael Eboh

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that N1.7 trillion would be pumped into the Niger Delta between now and 2021 to pursue the development of the region.

Speaking at the Seventh Sustainability in the Extractive Industry, SITEI, conference organised by CSR-In-Action in Abuja, Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Charles Achodo, said that the money would be invested by the Federal Government, International Oil Companies and some government agencies.

He said that the current Presidential Amnesty Programme of the Federal Government was not sustainable, adding that the programme cannot be a solution to the crisis in the Niger Delta, especially as the huge money expended on the programme cannot guarantee peace in the region.

"The Amnesty is very clear and it cannot be a solution to the state of insecurity in the Niger Delta. Rather, you use the amnesty to create an asymmetrical environment. A fragile environment does not like asymmetry, it likes more of a symmetrical response.

"A situation where you are paying people N65,000 every month to keep quiet, that does not solve the problem. If you multiply N65,000 by the number of militants and by the number of years the programme has been running, you are looking at close to N50 billion. That is a huge amount of money. It is not sustainable and it will not guarantee you what you expect in the place," he noted.

Achodo lamented that $40 billion had been invested in 11,000 projects in the Niger Delta over the last 10 years without concrete evidence, noting that this led to the launch of the Niger Delta Development Compact by the Federal Government to mobilise N1.7 trillion to the region in the short to medium term.

He said the $40 billion was invested through the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and other government agencies.

Trade crude oil online using CCI traders. www.ccitraders.com

Nigeria

Senator Tackles Saraki for 'Dictatorship, Lack of Integrity in Senate'

A former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) has blamed the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, for "the little or… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.