Namibia: Guarantee Free Tertiary Education - Students Union

THE chairperson of the Southern African Students Union (Sasu), Thabo Moloja, has urged all southern African countries to introduce policies that would enable students to access free tertiary education.

He made these remarks at a media event on Sunday in Windhoek during the conclusion of Sasu's three-day secretariat meeting with the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso) to discuss issues affecting students in the region.

During the event, Moloja urged countries to remove impediments preventing students from gaining access to tertiary education "to encourage the youth to get an education".

"The concept is that we have to remove the price tag at the point of entry. Fees such as registration and tuition fees must not be a hindrance to accessing education. The question of access and success in tertiary education is very important," he stated.

Moloja added that the issue of students paying back loans awarded to them must not be a priority to governments and students' financial assistance funds across the region, but all "countries must ensure that access and success in education are guaranteed for students".

"We believe that there are various ways in which students can pay back the money used to fund their education at tertiary levels, such as community service and graduate tax, and other ways that can be considered. But students must not be denied tertiary education just because they cannot afford to pay tuition or registration fees," he noted.

The Sasu chairperson said students' financial assistance funds in the southern African region such as the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) must also be inclusive and appoint student representatives on their management and board structures to better represent students.

Sasu, Moloja added, is also against the proposals by some students' financial assistance funds to do away with "grant components of the current system into a complete loan".

"We reject the whole idea of commodifying education and reducing it into a product sold in the market. Education remains an investment, not a product. Free quality education remains our struggle, and education must be free, accessible and relevant," he stressed. Sasu deputy secretary general Maxwell Dlamini said the union will also advocate the removal of student permits and other administrative barriers "preventing the students from moving freely and studying at the institutions of their choice within the Southern African Development Community region".

"We shall also amplify the call for the free movement of students in the region without the restriction of student visas, academic freedom for students, as well as accessible and affordable education for all.

"When we study around SADC, students must not be asked for visas. We believe that your passport must be enough to allow you to register at a university," he said. The student union also condemned what they called "crimes committed against" students across the region, such as the arrests of an activist of the #feesmustfall campaign in South Africa, the brutal killing of students in Lesotho, and continued harassment and abuse of students in Swaziland.

"We call on our governments and institutions to exercise restraint when dealing with student grievances. We also want a youth council and representative in SADC to represent the agenda of the young people," Dlamini said.