Namibia: Kavekotora Faction to Appeal Nambinga Ruling

RALLY for Democracy and Progress (RDP) secretary general Mike Kavekotora said disgruntled party members will appeal against the High Court judgement that overturned a vote of no confidence in party president Jeremiah Nambinga last month.

Kavekotora said the decision to appeal the ruling was adopted at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting held in Windhoek on Saturday.

"We discussed the issue of the court judgement, and we looked at the pros and cons before the meeting resolved to appeal the outcome. We are going to consult our lawyers on whether there are merits for us to appeal the case, but the meeting has already given us a go-ahead to do so," he explained.

Last month, the High Court ruled that the party's NEC decision to adopt a motion of no confidence in Nambinga on 12 August last year was null and void.

Nambinga was accused mainly of incompetence by 12 members of the NEC, including party vice president Steve Bezuidenhout and Kavekotora.

They argued that under Nambinga's leadership, the party had failed to uphold the values upon which it was founded, such as unity, democracy, freedom, integrity, justice and social progress.

Under Nambinga's leadership, the RDP lost its official opposition status, which it had won in the 2009 national elections by securing eight seats in the National Assembly, and only has three seats in the current parliament.

However, Saturday's meeting at which the decision to launch an appeal was taken has already attracted criticism from some party members, who believe that "it was a factional meeting", and that not all NEC members attended it.

Monica Nambelela, a member of the NEC, said she was tired of the party's leadership growing more factional by the day, while ignoring pressing issues which needed to be addressed.

"I do not like the fact that it (the party) is going factional, splitting into camps. Our hope is that we can involve everybody and resolve our problems because what we want is unity," she stressed.

She added that party members have lost hope in the party's leadership, who only appear focused on fighting among themselves, while neglecting concerns about the future of the party.

"If we are not united as one party now, how are we going to pull it off to campaign for the upcoming 2019 elections? It does not matter from which camp you are, we do not want the continuation of camps anymore. At the end of the day, we are all voting for the same party, and I think we need to find this unity," she noted.

Nambinga yesterday said he had not been informed of Saturday's meeting, and that he only heard of it from other party members.

Kavekotora, however, denied factionalism claims, saying "the meeting was properly constituted, and everybody was invited to attend".

He said "people were invited to the meeting, but obviously not everybody showed up. But the meeting was properly constituted, and had the required quorum".

"It was not based on factions. It was a meeting that called everybody who is a member of the NEC, and even the president was invited. I personally spoke to the president to tell him about the meeting and the agenda of the meeting.

"Obviously, the meeting could not have gone ahead if it was not properly constituted. And the urgency of the meeting allowed us to go ahead because we had the quorum to discuss the urgent matter," Kavekotora said, before adding that he will be consulting lawyers this week.