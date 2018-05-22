Namibia: Fourth Baby Dumped At Coast This Year

POLICE in Erongo are investigating another case of baby dumping, the fourth of the year.

The latest incident, which is being treated as a case of concealment of birth, alternatively murder, came to light on Saturday night, said Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu. A security officer at the Walvis Bay State Hospital stumbled onto a black plastic refuse bag in a dustbin in one of the hospital's toilets, containing the body of a newborn baby boy. "There was no sign of blood found in the toilet, and it is not known whether the unknown suspect had given birth in the hospital, or whether the baby was born outside the hospital and dumped in the hospital toilet unnoticed," said Iikuyu. He thus urged members of the public to come forward with information about the suspect, and to call the police on (064) 219068, or to contact their nearest police station.

In mid-February, a baby boy was abandoned by his mother at the Swakopmund State Hospital. The woman disappeared after also having given wrong contact details. The baby is in good health, but the mother's whereabouts are still unknown. At the end of January, a 25-year-old woman was arrested after she travelled from Windhoek to Walvis Bay, where she allegedly ingested an "abortion inducing tablet" to terminate her pregnancy, Iikuyu added. She had to be operated on after complaining of abdominal pains, but the baby did not survive that ordeal.

At the start of January, the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a rubbish bin near a supermarket at Vineta, Swakopmund. The suspect has not been located yet.